Djeidi Gassama joins Rangers from Sheffield Wednesday on four-year deal in £2.2m switch to Scottish Premiership club

Rangers have signed winger Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday in a deal worth around £2.2m.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox, with a club-held option to extend that by a further 12 months.

He is Rangers' seventh summer signing as head coach Russell Martin looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

Gassama - a French U20 international - scored eight goals in 47 appearances last season as the Owls finished 12th in the EFL Championship.

Nasser Djiga and Max Aarons have joined the club on loan from Wolves and Bournemouth, respectively, with Emmanuel Fernandes, Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard and Lyall Cameron agreeing permanent deals.

Rangers take on Panathinaikos on July 22 and 30 as they bid to progress to the Champions League third qualifying round.

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.