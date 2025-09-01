Youssef Chermiti: Rangers to sign striker from Everton in £10m deal on transfer deadline day

Everton striker Youssef Chermiti is at the Rangers Training Centre to finalise his move to the Scottish Premiership club.

He is set to move to Ibrox in a deal worth an initial £8m, plus £2m in add-ons.

It will be the biggest fee paid by Rangers for a player since signing Tore Andre Flo in 2000.

Chermiti is well known to Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who helped sign him for the Premier League club in 2023 from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth up to £15m.

The 21-year-old has been impacted by various injuries and made just 24 appearances for Everton without scoring.

He is currently behind Beto and Thierno Barry in the pecking order and was not included in the squad for the midweek EFL Cup game against Mansfield.

Image: Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Rangers before the transfer window shuts

It is one in, one out in the striking department at Ibrox with Cyriel Dessers set to leave after two years at Rangers.

Head coach Russell Martin said Dessers' substitute appearance against Celtic was likely to be his "last game for the club".

The 30-year-old has scored 52 goals in 116 games during his two years at Ibrox.

AEK Athens had a bid rejected earlier this summer for Dessers, and now face competition from Greek rivals Panathinaikos who are in the race to sign the player in a deal worth around €4.3m.

Meanwhile, Oscar Cortes has left on deadline day to Spanish second division side Sporting Gijon.

The 21-year-old had his second loan spell at Ibrox last season, with an obligation to buy triggered in the summer.

However, he departs on loan until the end of this season after making just 21 appearances for Rangers, scoring one goal and providing two assists.