Scottish FA VAR Review show to be shown on Sky Sports Football for 2025/26 season

The Scottish FA VAR Review show will be shown on Sky Sports Football this season.

It will be hosted by Gordon Duncan as the SFA's head of refereeing William Collum looks back at the key incidents from across Scottish football.

The first episode will air on Sky Sports Football on Friday September 12 at 6pm and continue every month throughout the 2025/26 season.

'An exciting new addition'

Image: The VAR Review show will be on Sky Sports Football this season

Following the announcement, Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "As the home of Scottish Football, we're delighted to be able to bring this innovative, behind-the-scenes programme to Sky Sports viewers in collaboration with the Scottish FA.

"Every month, viewers will be able to hear and see what goes on in the VAR room and why the big decisions were made.

"We're confident it will be an exciting new addition for viewers of the Scottish Premiership alongside our comprehensive coverage of the league."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking ahead of the new season, Scottish FA head of refereeing Willie Collum told Sky Sports he was "confident" the officials would not be the story of the season

The Scottish FA's commercial director Brendan Napier added: "It's fantastic to be able to extend the reach of the 'VAR Review', which has brought unprecedented levels of access and reemphasises our commitment to transparency.

"It's the first content of its type that the Scottish FA has produced with direct views from the Scottish FA's head of refereeing, William Collum, offering insight on key match incidents involving VAR.

"It's our ambition to continue to evolve communications around VAR and this partnership with Sky Sports is another progressive step."