Mikey Moore to Rangers: Tottenham youngster completes loan move to Scottish Premiership side ahead of new season

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore on a season-long loan deal.

The deal - which is subject to international clearance - does not include an option or an obligation to buy the 17-year-old who has progressed through Spurs' ranks since the age of seven.

Moore, who can play across the front line as a winger or a No 10, is considered one of Tottenham's most exciting prospects.

The England U19 international became the youngest Spurs player to feature in the Premier League just over a year ago, and has made 12 league appearances.

Moore also played five times during Tottenham's Europa League-winning campaign and scored his first goal for the club in a group-stage victory over Elfsborg.

He becomes Rangers' and new head coach Russell Martin's eighth signing of the summer, following loan deals for Nasser Djiga and Max Aarons and permanent transfers Lyall Cameron, Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama.

Moore: I have always loved Rangers

Speaking after signing for the Ibrox club on a season-long loan, Moore said: "I'm excited to get going. As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me.

"I'm excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.

"I've always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them.

"I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it's a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here."

Martin: Moore can make instant impact

Martin added: "We are thrilled to bring Mikey on loan for this season.

"His profile as a brave, aggressive attacking player is one that we were keen to add to the squad, and he is certainly a player who, despite his age, can make an impact on the team from day one.

"He is a player with huge potential, and it is testament to his quality that he has been entrusted by Spurs in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League with such regularity over the last 18 months."

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: "It is no secret that there was significant interest from elsewhere in Mikey and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers at this stage in his career.

"He rose to prominence with Spurs last year and it is a reflection of his temperament and quality as a player that he made an immediate impact at a senior level which demands the best.

"We are convinced that Mikey is a player who will enhance our attacking unit. He is stepping into an ambitious, demanding environment that will test him, support him, and provide the platform to deliver and fulfil his potential, to the benefit of both himself and the club."

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Martin's first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.