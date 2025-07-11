Celtic transfer news: Nicolas Kuhn joins Italian side Como for initial £16.5m fee

Celtic have confirmed that winger Nicolas Kuhn has joined Italian side Como.

Sky Sports News understands Como will pay an initial £16.5m fee for the German winger.

Kuhn has signed a four-year deal at the Serie A side, who are managed by ex-Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 25-year-old joined the Hoops from Rapid Vienna in January 2024 on a five-and-a-half-year deal for £3m.

Last season Kuhn scored 21 goals in 51 appearances for the Hoops, helping them to the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Premiership title.

The Parkhead club confirmed his departure on their official X account and said: "Everyone at #CelticFC thanks Nicolas for his contribution to the club and we wish him every success in the future.

"Thank you and good luck, Nicolas."

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.