Lennon Miller joins Udinese: Scotland midfielder moves to Serie A as Motherwell land club-record fee

Lennon Miller has joined Serie A side Udinese, with Motherwell landing a club-record transfer fee of around £4.7m, including add-ons.

The 18-year-old has signed a five-year deal in Italy, ending months of speculation, as he attracted interest from the likes of Bologna, Ajax and a number of UK clubs.

Motherwell have also inserted a sell-on clause in the move, with the fee surpassing the £3.25m they secured from Celtic when they sold David Turnbull in 2020.

Sky Sports News revealed in January that Udinese had failed with a £2.5m bid for Miller but have now landed the Scotland international.

Miller had just 10 months of his deal at Fir Park left and, after missing the start of the season through injury, manager Jens Berthel Askou made a late call to leave him out of the squad for Saturday's goalless draw at St Mirren.

He made 76 appearances for Motherwell since breaking into the first team in 2022, and has been involved in 16 goals, plus captained the club last season.

Image: The 18-year old made his Scotland debut in June

He also made his senior Scotland debut in June, having played for the U17, U19 and U21 sides.

Miller becomes the latest player to join the growing number of Scots in Serie A.

Image: Scott McTominay has been nominated for the Ballon d'or after impressing with Napoli

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour won the championship with Napoli last season while Lewis Ferguson captained Bologna to the Italian Cup.

Scotland striker Che Adams plays for Torino, Josh Doig is with Sassuolo and former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is with Empoli.

