Rangers transfer news: Wolves' Nasser Djiga joins Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan deal

Rangers have signed defender Nasser Djiga on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old is head coach Russell Martin's sixth summer signing as he looks to strengthen the side ahead of this month's Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos.

The Burkina Faso international, who joined Wolves from Red Star Belgrade on a five-year deal in February, has also had spells at Basel and Nimes.

He made his Premier League debut in a victory against Bournemouth before making four further appearances before the conclusion of the campaign.

On his move to Ibrox, Djiga said: "I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe.

"I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me.

"I just want to play and enjoy football with the team."

Image: Max Aarons has also joined Rangers on loan

Max Aarons has joined the club on loan from Bournemouth with Emmanuel Fernandes, Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard and Lyall Cameron agreeing permanent deals.

Russell Martin added: "Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League."

"We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him."

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

