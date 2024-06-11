Transfer news: Scottish Premiership winter transfer window 2024 - ins and outs

The transfer window is open. Find out which players are making moves during the summer...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Jimmy Thelin - Manager, Elfsborg

Findlay Marshall - Edinburgh City, end of loan

Jayden Richardson - Colchester Utd, end of loan

Vicente Besuijen - FC Emmen, end of loan

Out

Killian Phillips - Crystal Palace, end of loan

Jonny Hayes - End of contract

In

Hyeokkyu Kwon - St Mirren, end of loan

Adam Montgomery - Motherwell, end of loan

Mikey Johnston - West Brom, end of loan

Out

Adam Idah - Norwich, end of loan

Paulo Bernardo - Benfica, end of loan

In

Ricki Lamie - Motherwell, undisclosed

Out

Tyler French - Released

Shaun Byrne - Released

Jack Wilkie - Released

Amadou Bakayoko - Forest Green Rovers, end of loan

Zach Robinson - Wimbledon, end of loan

Ryan Howley - Coventry City, end of loan

Malachi Boateng - Crystal Palace, end of loan

Aaron Donnelly - Nottingham Forest, end of loan

Owen Beck - Liverpool, end of loan

Dara Costelloe - Burnley, end of loan

Owen Dodgson - Burnley, end of loan

Michael Mellon - Burnley, end of loan

Jon McCracken - Norwich City, end of loan

In

Dave Richards - Crewe Alexandra, undisclosed

Will Ferry - Cheltenham Town, undisclosed

Out

Sadat Anaku - Released

Mark Birighitti - Released

Layton Bisland - Released

Logan Chalmers - Released

Flynn Duffy - Released

Declan Glass - Released

Scott McMann - Released

Archie Meekison - Released

Chris Mochrie - Released

Craig Moore - Released

David Wotherspoon - Released

Jack Walton - Lutpn, end of loan

Jordan Tillson - Ross County, end of loan

Alex Greive - St Mirren, end of loan

Sam McClelland - St Johnstone, end of loan

In

Yan Dhanda - Ross County, undisclosed

James Penrice - Livingston, undisclosed

Blair Spittal - Hearts, undisclosed

Out

Harry Stone - Ayr United, loan

Peter Haring - Released

Michael McGovern - Released

Andy Halliday - Released

In

None

Out

David Marshall - Retired

Paul Hanlon - Released

Lewis Stevenson - Released

Adam Le Fondre - Released

Will Fish - Manchester United, end of loan

Nectarios Triantis - Sunderland, end of loan

Eliezer Mayenda - Sunderland, end of loan

Myziane Maolida - Hertha Berlin, end of loan

Emiliano Marcondes - Bournemouth, end of loan

In

Bruce Anderson - Livingston, free

Out

James Balagizi - Liverpool, end of loan

Kevin van Veen - Groningen, end of loan

Will Dennis - Bournemouth, end of loan

Corrie Nbada - Ipswich, end of loan

Tom Davies - Cardiff City, end of loan

In

Kofi Balmer - Crystal Palace, undisclosed

Sam Nicholson - Colorado Rapids, undisclosed

Out

Bevis Mugabi - End of contract

Blair Spittal - Hearts, undisclosed

Callan Elliot - Released

Calum Butcher - Released

Barry Maguire - Released

Liam Kelly - Released

Adam Montgomery - Celtic, loan

Andy Halliday - Hearts, end of loan

Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan

Adam Devine - Rangers, end of loan

Georgie Gent - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan

In

Clinton Nsiala - AC Milan, undisclosed

Jefte - Fluminense, undisclosed

Oscar Cortes - Loan, Lens

Sam Lammers - FC Utrecht, end of loan

Adam Devine - Motherwell, end of loan

Out

Jon McLaughlin - Released

John Lundstram - Released

Ryan Jack - Released

Borna Barisic - Released

Kemar Roofe - Released

Fabio Silva - Wolves, end of loan

Mohamed Diomande - FC Nordsjaelland, end of loan

In

Kyle Turner - Raith Rovers, end of loan

Alex Samuel - Inverness, end of loan

Out

Yan Dhanda - Hearts, undisclosed

Kyle Turner - Released

Jay Henderson - Ayr United, loan

George Wickens - Fulham, end of loan

Eli King - Cardiff City, end of loan

Brandon Khela - Birmingham, end of loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Slask Wroclaw, end of loan

Teddy Jenks - Forest Green Rovers, end of loan

Loick Ayina - Huddersfield Town, end of loan

In

Josh Rae - Airdrieonians, undisclosed

Out

Cammy Ballantyne - Released

Callum Booth - Released

James Brown - Released

Andy Considine - Released

Ali Crawford - Released

Tony Gallacher - Released

Chris Kane - Released

Jack Wills - Released

Diallang Jaiyesimi - Charlton, end of loan

Dave Richards - Crewe Alexandra, end of loan

Luke Robinson - Wigan Athletic, end of loan

In

Ellery Balcombe - Brentford, loan

Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood, free

Out

Kieran Offord - Crusaders, loan

Keanu Baccus - Mansfield Town, free

Charles Dunne - Released

Alex Greive - Released

Ryan Strain - Released

Jaden Brown - Lincoln City, end of loan

Zach Hemming - Middlesbrough, end of loan

Hyeokkyu Kwon - Celtic, end of loan

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.