Transfer news: Scottish Premiership winter transfer window 2024 - ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News
Tuesday 11 June 2024 13:53, UK
The transfer window is open. Find out which players are making moves during the summer...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs during the 2024 summer transfer window.
Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Jimmy Thelin - Manager, Elfsborg
Findlay Marshall - Edinburgh City, end of loan
Jayden Richardson - Colchester Utd, end of loan
Vicente Besuijen - FC Emmen, end of loan
Out
Killian Phillips - Crystal Palace, end of loan
Jonny Hayes - End of contract
In
Hyeokkyu Kwon - St Mirren, end of loan
Adam Montgomery - Motherwell, end of loan
Mikey Johnston - West Brom, end of loan
Out
Adam Idah - Norwich, end of loan
Paulo Bernardo - Benfica, end of loan
In
Ricki Lamie - Motherwell, undisclosed
Out
Tyler French - Released
Shaun Byrne - Released
Jack Wilkie - Released
Amadou Bakayoko - Forest Green Rovers, end of loan
Zach Robinson - Wimbledon, end of loan
Ryan Howley - Coventry City, end of loan
Malachi Boateng - Crystal Palace, end of loan
Aaron Donnelly - Nottingham Forest, end of loan
Owen Beck - Liverpool, end of loan
Dara Costelloe - Burnley, end of loan
Owen Dodgson - Burnley, end of loan
Michael Mellon - Burnley, end of loan
Jon McCracken - Norwich City, end of loan
In
Dave Richards - Crewe Alexandra, undisclosed
Will Ferry - Cheltenham Town, undisclosed
Out
Sadat Anaku - Released
Mark Birighitti - Released
Layton Bisland - Released
Logan Chalmers - Released
Flynn Duffy - Released
Declan Glass - Released
Scott McMann - Released
Archie Meekison - Released
Chris Mochrie - Released
Craig Moore - Released
David Wotherspoon - Released
Jack Walton - Lutpn, end of loan
Jordan Tillson - Ross County, end of loan
Alex Greive - St Mirren, end of loan
Sam McClelland - St Johnstone, end of loan
In
Yan Dhanda - Ross County, undisclosed
James Penrice - Livingston, undisclosed
Blair Spittal - Hearts, undisclosed
Out
Harry Stone - Ayr United, loan
Peter Haring - Released
Michael McGovern - Released
Andy Halliday - Released
In
None
Out
David Marshall - Retired
Paul Hanlon - Released
Lewis Stevenson - Released
Adam Le Fondre - Released
Will Fish - Manchester United, end of loan
Nectarios Triantis - Sunderland, end of loan
Eliezer Mayenda - Sunderland, end of loan
Myziane Maolida - Hertha Berlin, end of loan
Emiliano Marcondes - Bournemouth, end of loan
In
Bruce Anderson - Livingston, free
Out
James Balagizi - Liverpool, end of loan
Kevin van Veen - Groningen, end of loan
Will Dennis - Bournemouth, end of loan
Corrie Nbada - Ipswich, end of loan
Tom Davies - Cardiff City, end of loan
In
Kofi Balmer - Crystal Palace, undisclosed
Sam Nicholson - Colorado Rapids, undisclosed
Out
Bevis Mugabi - End of contract
Blair Spittal - Hearts, undisclosed
Callan Elliot - Released
Calum Butcher - Released
Barry Maguire - Released
Liam Kelly - Released
Adam Montgomery - Celtic, loan
Andy Halliday - Hearts, end of loan
Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan
Adam Devine - Rangers, end of loan
Georgie Gent - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan
In
Clinton Nsiala - AC Milan, undisclosed
Jefte - Fluminense, undisclosed
Oscar Cortes - Loan, Lens
Sam Lammers - FC Utrecht, end of loan
Adam Devine - Motherwell, end of loan
Out
Jon McLaughlin - Released
John Lundstram - Released
Ryan Jack - Released
Borna Barisic - Released
Kemar Roofe - Released
Fabio Silva - Wolves, end of loan
Mohamed Diomande - FC Nordsjaelland, end of loan
In
Kyle Turner - Raith Rovers, end of loan
Alex Samuel - Inverness, end of loan
Out
Yan Dhanda - Hearts, undisclosed
Kyle Turner - Released
Jay Henderson - Ayr United, loan
George Wickens - Fulham, end of loan
Eli King - Cardiff City, end of loan
Brandon Khela - Birmingham, end of loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Slask Wroclaw, end of loan
Teddy Jenks - Forest Green Rovers, end of loan
Loick Ayina - Huddersfield Town, end of loan
In
Josh Rae - Airdrieonians, undisclosed
Out
Cammy Ballantyne - Released
Callum Booth - Released
James Brown - Released
Andy Considine - Released
Ali Crawford - Released
Tony Gallacher - Released
Chris Kane - Released
Jack Wills - Released
Diallang Jaiyesimi - Charlton, end of loan
Dave Richards - Crewe Alexandra, end of loan
Luke Robinson - Wigan Athletic, end of loan
In
Ellery Balcombe - Brentford, loan
Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood, free
Out
Kieran Offord - Crusaders, loan
Keanu Baccus - Mansfield Town, free
Charles Dunne - Released
Alex Greive - Released
Ryan Strain - Released
Jaden Brown - Lincoln City, end of loan
Zach Hemming - Middlesbrough, end of loan
Hyeokkyu Kwon - Celtic, end of loan
Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.
The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.
The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.
The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.