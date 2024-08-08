Hibs transfers: Kieron Bowie, Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden sign on at Easter Road

Hibernian have made their third signing of the week, with forward Kieron Bowie joining from Fulham.

The 21-year-old - who has helped Raith Rovers and Northampton Town to promotion in the past - has signed a four-year deal at Easter Road.

Bowie has also won seven caps for Scotland's U21s and scored four goals.

Image: Bowie has joined Hibernian on a four-year deal (Credit: Alan Rennie)

"Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we're thrilled to bring him to the club," said Hibernian head coach David Gray.

"He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

"Players of Kieron's ability and potential are always in high demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we've got here."

Hoilett and Cadden join Hibs

Bowie joins following the arrival of Junior Hoilett and winger Nicky Cadden.

Canada international Hoilett has agreed a one-year deal following his exit from Aberdeen, while Cadden has signed a three-year contract at Easter Road as he joins up with twin brother Chris following his time at Barnsley.

Image: Hoilett was at Aberdeen for the second half of last season

Hoilett made his Dons debut in a 2-2 draw with Hibs in February with Gray saying the player "had been on his radar, especially after his positive end to the season with Aberdeen".

"Throughout his career he's played at a very high level and adapted well to Scottish football last season. He adds extra options and quality to the final third, alongside leadership and experience to the dressing room. We look forward to working with him," Gray added.

Cadden, the club's seventh summer signing, adds another attacking option to the Hibs squad with Gray delighted to capture the 27-year-old who has also played for Livingston, Ayr United and Morton.

"Nicky is a player I have always admired, he brings great quality, consistency and is a top professional, so I am delighted to bring him in," he said.

"He knows the Scottish game, he has a great delivery into the box, and has contributed goals and assists everywhere he has been. I am confident he will slot nicely into the dressing room straight away."

Hibs bid for McCowan rejected

Image: Luke McCowan is of interest to several clubs including Hibs

Meanwhile, Dundee have rejected bids from Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers for captain Luke McCowan.

It is understood the two clubs remain keen on the midfielder, whose contract expires next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player VAR gave Dundee a penalty for a foul on Simon Murray, allowing Luke McCowan to equalise in the Dundee derby

Sky Sports News revealed in June that Celtic, as well as English Championship and MLS clubs have been monitoring McCowan's situation.

The 26-year-old scored a penalty to salvage a point in the Dundee derby on Sunday.

