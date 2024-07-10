Robby McCrorie: Kilmarnock sign Rangers goalkeeper on two-year deal

Kilmarnock have signed goalkeeper Robby McCrorie from Rangers on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old told the Ibrox side he wanted to depart this summer to play more first-team football, having made just one Scottish Cup appearance last season.

He returned from Rangers' training camp in Netherlands to complete the deal at Rugby Park, with a sell-on fee included in the move.

McCrorie had been at Rangers since 2015 but had little first-team action due to Allan McGregor and Jack Butland being No 1's and instead had loan spells at Livingston, Queen of the South, Morton and Berwick Rangers.

Image: McCrorie made one appearance for Rangers last season

The former Scotland U21 international is the second new addition for Killie this summer, following striker Bruce Anderson's arrival, while Stuart Findlay extended his loan from Oxford too.

Kilmarnock face Cercle Brugge in Europa League second qualifying round action in two weeks before opening their Scottish Premiership campaign at Celtic on August 4 - live on Sky Sports.

The 2024 summer transfer window is now open and will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...