Rangers transfer news: Hamza Igamane becomes seventh summer signing

Rangers have completed the signing of striker Hamza Igamane, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old joins from Moroccan club AS Far Rabat where he scored seven goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances this season.

Igamane, who has represented Morocco at U23 level, is Rangers' seventh summer signing following Mohamed Diomande, Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly.

"I am really proud to join Rangers and I can't wait to get started with my team-mates," said Igamane.

"It is a huge club, with a loyal fanbase and a lot of history. I am excited for my future here and looking forward to being a part of this club."

Manager Philippe Clement added: "I am delighted to welcome Hamza to Rangers and we believe he will be a great asset to our squad. He has a lot of talent and potential and he will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options.

"We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here."

Nils Koppen, Rangers' director of football recruitment, said: "I would like to welcome Hamza to Scotland and to Rangers and I am thrilled he will be joining our squad.

"He is an exciting young talent, who has already shown his energy, skill and determination during his time in Morocco and at international level. I look forward to seeing him develop further in our club."

