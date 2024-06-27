Rangers transfer news: Liam Kelly joins club as Hamza Igamane edges closer to Ibrox move

Rangers have completed the signing of Liam Kelly after the goalkeeper signed a two-year deal at Ibrox.

The Scotland international is manager Philippe Clement's fifth summer signing, after the arrivals of Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Kelly returns to the club on the expiration of his Motherwell contract - having left Rangers in 2018 and played for Livingston, Queen's Park and the Fir Park club.

He will provide competition to No 1 Jack Butland, while Robby McCrorie could depart in search of first-team action. Kelly was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2024 - but did not feature in Germany.

Kelly said: "It is unbelievable to be back at Rangers, when I left, I probably never thought I would be back, but I am so delighted to be here. I know the size of the club, I spent 14 years here, so it is a great feeling, and I am looking forward to the new challenge.

"You always have faith in your own ability that you can play at the top level and this club is the highest level. I am joining a really talented group of players and a really talented group of goalkeepers, so I am excited."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defender Leon Balogun has told Sky Sports News that Rangers will be ready for a title race next season, vowing to get any weaknesses

Clement added: "I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Liam. We have had some really positive conversations, and he is a goalkeeper with experience in Scotland and in the Scottish Premiership which will be valuable for our squad.

"Under Colin Stewart, we have a really strong goalkeeping department, and the addition of Liam will only further strengthen that as we prepare for the 2024/25 season."

Director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen said: "We are thrilled to welcome a goalkeeper with Liam's experience into our squad.

"He is someone who knows the demands of this club and league, and enjoyed a positive past few seasons at Motherwell. It is important we continue to strengthen all aspects of the squad, and it is fantastic we have been able to add Liam to the group."

Meanwhile, striker Hamza Igamane is also closing in on his move to Rangers.

He is set to join from Moroccan club AS Far Rabat where he scored seven goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances this season.

Boyd: Rangers need stability

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd on the challenges ahead for Philippe Clement at Rangers, including if the delays to work at Ibrox will impact the team at the start of the season

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports News:

"Clement will obviously want to bring in his own players. It's more difficult with the players under contract trying to move them out.

"The ones he's brought in in the past have done reasonably well but you have to start winning things on a regular basis.

"There have been rumours Connor Goldson and James Tavernier will move on. They're under contract. It's not going to be easy to force them out. They need someone to come along and take them off your hands, if that's the case.

"But a continuous turnover of 10, 12 players every summer is no good. Rangers need to get stability."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership officially opened on Friday June 14.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.