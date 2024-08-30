Celtic transfer news: Auston Trusty joins with Arne Engels move close

Celtic have signed defender Auston Trusty from Sheffield United in a deal worth £6m.

The USA international - who can play at left-back and centre-back - has signed a five-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

Trusty, 26, began his career in the MLS with Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids before joining Birmingham City on loan.

He joined Sheffield United in 2023, making 32 Premier League appearances last season.

"I feel ecstatic. It's just such an historic and amazing club, and it's a club I've known about since I was a little kid," Trusty said.



"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn't such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It's a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.



"The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that's off the pitch, as a team-mate and everything on the pitch.

"He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it's up to me and he'll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I've heard it's a great environment around the club too so I'm looking forward to it."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers added: "We are so pleased to sign Auston and he is a really welcome addition to our squad.



"He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad.

"We are really looking forward to working with Auston. I know he is really excited to be joining Celtic and looking forward to facing the challenges ahead and playing his part as we strive to bring our fans success once again."

More signings to come

Image: Arne Engels is set to join for a record fee

Rodgers is also hopeful of adding Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels in a club-record deal worth £11m, after their first three bids were rejected by the Bundesliga club.

Engels, who scored three goals and had two assists in 33 appearances last season, is viewed as a replacement for Matt O'Riley following his move to Brighton.

Sky in Germany understand Augsburg have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

The club are also interested in Dundee captain Luke McCowan.

