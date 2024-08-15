Bojan Miovski: Aberdeen sell striker in record £6.8m deal to Girona

Striker Bojan Miovski has left Aberdeen for a club-record fee of £6.8m and joined Spanish club Girona.

The North Macedonia international, 25, moved to Pittodrie in 2022 for around £600,000 from MTK Budapest and went on to score 44 goals in 97 appearances.

His move to LaLiga for £6.8m surpasses the £6.5m Aberdeen received in June 2022 when they sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

Miovski has signed a deal until the summer of 2028 at Girona, who finished third behind only Real Madrid and Barcelona last season and will play Champions League football this season.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows said: "Bojan has been a magnificent No 9 for Aberdeen and although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we're also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move. He deserves it, and we thank him for his significant contribution.

"The deal is also a good one for the club and further strengthens the player trading strategy adopted and driven by Dave Cormack and the board over a number of seasons. This model means a club will plan to invest much more each season in football wages and transfer fees compared to what it brings in as income from the likes of season tickets, hospitality and retail.

"It obviously relies on deals like Bojan's, where all the proceeds are being reinvested in our football department, and as CEO I'm indebted to our investor group for underwriting the strategy which will have its cashflow ups and downs over the seasons. We will work hard to develop this further, while constantly reviewing and benchmarking ourselves against similar clubs across Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, who are doing it very effectively and are regularly punching above their weight.

"Our focus remains on developing our own players through our academy while complimenting that with smart recruitment from across the world, with the aim of driving football success to Aberdeen FC.

"We have already added six players in this window and our recruitment department, together with the manager, continue to explore ways to strengthen the squad between now and the end of the month."

