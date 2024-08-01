Robin Propper transfer: Rangers sign defender from FC Twente

Rangers have signed defender Robin Propper from FC Twente.

The 30-year-old moved to the Dutch club in 2021 and captained the team in 39 games last season across all competitions - having previously been at Heracles Almelo.

He is Rangers' ninth addition this window, following Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership season at Hearts on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Speaking to club media, Propper said: "Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here.

"I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal.

"This club breathes football and you want to play your football here.

"I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It's nice to see some familiar faces.

"You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here."

Clement: Propper is powerful

Rangers manager Philippe Clement added: "We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Rangers and he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

"As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.

"He is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Scotland and we are excited to have him on board as we get ready for the new season. We are thrilled Robin has decided to become a Rangers player."

Director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen said: "I would like to welcome Robin to Rangers and I am delighted to add him to our squad.

"We have been working on bringing experience into the squad and Robin certainly brings that. He is someone I was well aware of from my time in the Netherlands and I believe he has the right qualities to fit in well at the club."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Philippe Clement tells Sky Sports News he needs time to rebuild his side if they are to catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership

Clement believes he has a much bigger challenge than Brendan Rodgers as he compared their "big rebuild" to Celtic's "small renovation."

The Belgian is closing in on his ninth signing as he looks to catch Rangers' Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership, and stop Celtic winning their fourth consecutive title, which would make it 13 in 14 seasons.

Clement, who replaced Michael Beale as manager last October, has stressed the need for patience.

"We know of course theirs [Celtic] is a small renovation with a few details and they can build on their core. We have a big rebuild," he told Sky Sports News.

"So let us first make a good foundation on this rebuild of our house and let us build our house the next couple of weeks in the next couple of months to make it much stronger, then it will be much stronger than it was six months ago."

