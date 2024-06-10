David Marshall: Goalkeeper announces retirement to take up new role at Hibernian

Goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from football and will become technical performance manager at Hibernian.

The 39-year-old brings to an end an accomplished playing career, which saw him make 670 senior first-team appearances across the last two decades.

He made his debut for Celtic in February 2003 and won two league titles and a Scottish Cup with the Hoops while also playing in the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.

Image: Marshall made his debut for Celtic in 2003 aged 17

Marshall also lifted the English Championship trophy while playing under Hibs' new sporting director Malky Mackay at Cardiff City.

He made 100 appearances in the Premier League and over 450 in the Championship, featuring for Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City, Wigan, Derby County, and QPR before joining Hibs in 2022 where he made 86 appearances, keeping 22 clean sheets.

He was the hero as Steve Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020, making crucial saves in penalty shootouts against Israel and Serbia. He retired from international football in 2022.

Image: David Marshall saved a penalty against Serbia to secure qualification to Euro 2020

Marshall will become Hibs' technical performance manager, working directly to support Mackay and the club's first team.

Marshall said: "Having made the decision to retire from football, I'm delighted to be given the opportunity in this role at the football club. I've got to know and understand the club over the last two seasons and I look forward to working closely with Malky Mackay to create an environment which can deliver success both on and off the pitch.

"This new role is a great opportunity for me to work across various different performance departments within the football club and to learn from Malky who has years of experience in the game.

"The fans support will be vital to our success and I know, as always, you'll be there for the team, David Gray and his coaching staff. I am looking forward to getting started for the 2024/25 campaign."

Mackay added: "I am delighted that David will stay with our club in a new role in which I know he has a real passion for.

"I've known him a long time and his work ethic, values and standards are exactly what are required.

"He will work closely with me to bring sustained success to our club and will be a major asset to Hibernian FC."

