Rangers transfers: Oscar Cortes returns to Rangers for second loan from Lens

Oscar Cortes has rejoined Rangers for a second loan spell from Lens, with the Scottish Premiership club having an obligation to buy the winger next summer.

The 20-year-old Colombian will then sign a four-year deal the the Ibrox club until 2029.

Cortes initially joined Rangers on loan in January, making seven appearances and scoring once before a muscle injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On his new deal, the winger said: "I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers.

"It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates.

"Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon."

Manager, Philippe Clement, added: "I am really pleased to have Oscar coming back.

"He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us.

"Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season."

He is Rangers' second summer signing after Brazilian defender Jefte joined on a four-year deal from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL.

Image: Leon Balogun has agreed a new deal at Rangers

Centre-back Leon Balogun has signed a new one-year contract extension after he re-joined the Scottish Premiership club last July following an injury to youngster Leon King.

Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe have all been released following the expiry of their contracts.

The five players were part of the Rangers squad beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final and each depart Ibrox as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners.

