Hibs transfers: Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden sign; Kieron Bowie talks continue

Hibernian have made a double signing with forward Junior Hoilett and winger Nicky Cadden joining on permanent deals.

Canada international Hoilett has agreed a one-year deal following his exit from Aberdeen.

Cadden has signed a three-year contract at Easter Road as he joins up with twin brother Chris after his contract at Barnsley expired.

Hoilett made his Dons debut in a 2-2 draw with Hibs in February with head coach David Gray saying the player "had been on his radar, especially after his positive end to the season with Aberdeen."

Image: Junior Hoilett was at Aberdeen for the second half of last season

"Throughout his career he's played at a very high level and adapted well to Scottish football last season. He adds extra options and quality to the final third, alongside leadership and experience to the dressing room. We look forward to working with him," he added.

Cadden, the club's seventh summer signing, adds another attacking option to the Hibs squad with Gray delighted to capture the 27-year-old who has also played for Livingston, Ayr United and Morton.

"Nicky is a player I have always admired, he brings great quality, consistency and is a top professional, so I am delighted to bring him in," he said.

"He knows the Scottish game, he has a great delivery into the box, and has contributed goals and assists everywhere he has been. I am confident he will slot nicely into the dressing room straight away."

Hibernian FC Sporting Director, Malky Mackay added: "Nicky is an extremely versatile player that will give David different options across the midfield and at left-back as well.

"He has good experience of the Scottish game and even more importantly, he is another good character to add to the dressing room. We are really pleased to bring him to the club."

Talks are also continuing with Fulham over a deal for forward Kieron Bowie with the Scottish Premiership side keen to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent deal.

It's understood the Scottish Premiership club want a permanent deal for the 21-year-old.

Bowie, who has one year left on his deal, spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town.

Hibs bid for McCowan rejected

Image: Luke McCowan is of interest to several clubs including Hibs

Meanwhile, Dundee have rejected bids from Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers for captain Luke McCowan.

It's understood the two clubs remain keen on the midfielder, whose contract expires next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player VAR gave Dundee a penalty for a foul on Simon Murray, allowing Luke McCowan to equalise in the Dundee derby

Sky Sports News revealed in June that Celtic, as well as English Championship and MLS clubs have been monitoring McCowan's situation.

The 26-year-old scored a penalty to salvage a point in the Dundee derby on Sunday.

