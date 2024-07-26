Vaclav Cerny: Rangers sign Wolfsburg winger on loan deal

Rangers have signed Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny on a season-long loan deal.

The Czech Republic international - who featured at Euro 2024 - moved to the Bundesliga last summer for around £7m, and scored five goals across all competitions.

Cerny, 26, becomes Rangers' eighth addition this window, following Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

On signing for Rangers, Cerny said: "It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn't wait to come down here and be here and experience it all."

Manager Philippe Clement added: "I am delighted to welcome Vaclav to the squad, he is an exciting player, with valuable experience in European football.

"He has already shown his attacking qualities during his time in the Eredivisie and at Wolfsburg and he will further strengthen our attacking options in the squad. I feel as a club and staff we can continue to help him as a player to reach new levels and I am excited to see what the season holds for him at Rangers."

Cerny started his youth career with hometown club FC Pribram before moving to the Netherlands to join Ajax in 2014.

The 26-year-old has also spent time at Utrecht and FC Twente before moving to VfL Wolfsburg last summer.

Rangers director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen added: "Firstly, I would like to welcome Vaclav to Rangers, and I am looking forward to seeing him as part of the squad.

"We have been working hard to bring in talented players with potential and Vaclav is a winger who has proven contributions in top leagues in Europe. It is fantastic to have him join the squad here."

