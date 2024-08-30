Rangers transfer news: Neraysho Kasanwirjo joins from Feyenoord on loan

Rangers have signed defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

The 22-year-old - who spent the last campaign on loan at Rapid Wien - arrives from Feyenoord and can play at full-back or centre-back.

He is Rangers' 10th addition this window, following Robin Propper, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

"I'm very excited to join the club and play for the fans," he told Rangers TV. "I spoke with the coach who had a good feeling, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team as much as I can.

"Rangers is a really big and traditional club. There are a lot of memories and you need to win games. I want to win and bring the level of the team up, so it's a good step for me."

Clement added: "We are thrilled to welcome Neraysho to the football club and we believe he will be a big asset to the team.

"He can play in a number of defensive positions and will be a good option for the squad with the domestic and European commitments we have this campaign.

"He is looking forward to starting the next chapter in his career and we are pleased Neraysho has decided to join Rangers."

Director of football recruitment Nils Koppen said: "I would like to welcome Neraysho to Rangers and we are delighted he has joined our squad.

"He is someone I was aware of from my time in the Netherlands and we believe he has the quality and the right character to play for this club.

"He is someone who can easily adapt to new surroundings and will bring great energy to the team."

