Celtic: Kasper Schmeichel signs for Scottish Premiership champions on one-year deal

Kasper Schmeichel has signed a one-year deal at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Sky Sports News reported last week the former Leicester goalkeeper had agreed terms to join the Hoops, after his brief spell at Belgian club Anderlecht came to an end this summer.

The 37-year-old - who represented Denmark at Euro 2024 - will hope to replace Joe Hart as Celtic's new No 1, after Hart retired at the end of last season.

Schmeichel's move will see him reunite with boss Brendan Rodgers, with pair first working together at Leicester City.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic and can't wait to get started. Celtic is one of the world's proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about.

"I know Brendan very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can't wait to work with again.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting up with the boys in America and start our work and then, of course, meet our fans who bring so much to Celtic.

"I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success."

Image: Schmeichel and Brendan Rodgers worked together at Leicester City for three years from 2019

Celtic manager Rodgers added: "I am really pleased to bring Kasper to Celtic. He is a real quality 'keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us.

"He is a guy I trust and someone who knows how to win. He lives for football and he is coming to a club where he will feel the same passion that he has for the game.

"I know he will feel right at home at Celtic and we look forward to working with him as we all aim for more success."

Celtic's first four league matches at the start of their Premiership title defence are live on Sky Sports, starting with their home game against Kilmarnock on August 4.

Image: Viljami Sinisalo has signed a five-year deal at Celtic

Celtic have also signed goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa in a deal worth around £1m.

It is understood Rodgers wants Schmeichel to mentor the Finland international who spent last season on loan at Exeter City.

Speaking to Celtic TV, the 22-year-old said: "I know Celtic is a huge football club and it's really exciting to be part of something so big. It feels amazing."

Celtic's first five Scottish Premiership fixtures:

August 4: Kilmarnock (h) - Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

August 11: Hibs (a) - Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

August 25: St Mirren (a) - Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12pm

September 1: Rangers (h) - Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

September 14: Hearts (h)

