Worcester owners advise Sports Minister on how fans can return to stadiums

Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have met with Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston to show how crowds can return to rugby stadiums.

The future of a number of Gallagher Premiership clubs remains uncertain after new restrictions preventing fans from attending matches for up to six months were implemented by the Government this week.

But Goldring and Whittingham said the club have held constructive talks with Huddleston, whose Mid Worcestershire constituency includes the Warriors' Sixways Stadium.

"The meeting was extremely positive and gave the Minister the opportunity to look behind the scenes and to appreciate and understand the key role that we play in our local community," Whittingham said.

"A task group has already been set up to look at ways of ensuring that crowds can return to sports stadiums in an environment that protects them from the disease.

"We were also reassured that the Government understands the challenges and concerns that we and other professional sports clubs have and that they are seeking to address them as a matter of urgency."

English professional rugby could be forced to restructure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and many have predicted that some clubs will fold without financial assistance from the state.

But Goldring said: "Having spoken with Nigel and hearing how valued the club is by the community we are confident that the Warriors can weather the storm.

"Jason and I are fully committed to the club. We need everyone to pull together and show their support in any way they can.

"With the continued support from our Government and the collective power of our supporters, community and everyone at the Warriors we will get through this together."