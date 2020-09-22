Government pauses planned return of football fans to stadiums

Stadiums will not be a third full from October 1

The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions in the House of Commons on Tuesday lunchtime, including those related to mass gatherings.

"We have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events," he said.

"So we will not be able to do this from October 1 and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities, and my right honourable friends the Chancellor and the Culture Secretary are working urgently on what we can do now to support them."

He said the measures being announced on Tuesday would remain in place for "perhaps six months".

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport was tasked with co-ordinating the return of fans and had told Sky Sports News on several occasions that October 1 was an 'aspirational' date which they would all work towards.

The latest announcement is nevertheless a devastating blow to sports clubs across the country, many of whom rely heavily on match-day revenue for survival, and leaders of more than 100 sports bodies have written to the Prime Minister to request emergency funds to stave off a "lost generation of activity".

Boris Johnson unveiled a range of new measures aimed at tackling the rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday

The group warned the future of the sector is "perilous" and urged the Government to provide a "sports recovery fund" in order to help the industry endure the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

The letter, written by organisations including the Football Association, Premier League, Rugby Football Union and England and Wales Cricket Board, reportedly states: "We require a comprehensive support package for the sport and physical sector to aid its recovery.

"This package must combine investment, tax incentives, and regulatory reform.

"Covid-19 has undermined our commercial revenue streams with both stadiums and leisure facilities closed or greatly reduced in capacity. The impact of this will potentially lead to a lost generation of sport and activity."

Stadiums have largely been without fans since since sport resumed

The Premier League wrote to the Government earlier this month saying around £100m per month will be lost by clubs across the leagues while matches continue behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the EFL has estimated its clubs will lose a collective £200m without fans in stadiums for the whole of the 2020-21 season.

Pilot events set to go ahead in rugby union have also been cancelled - each event had already been capped at 1,000 capacity, but will now take place behind closed doors on government advice.

Premiership Rugby confirmed this affected the match between Bath and Gloucester on Tuesday night, and Bristol against Leicester next week.

Major sporting events in the UK, including Premier League football, English international cricket and two Formula One races at Silverstone, have been held behind closed doors over the summer, with sport suspended completely during the lockdown period from March through to the start of June.