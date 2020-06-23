Leinster confirm Dan Leavy nearing return from knee injury

Leavy missed out on the Rugby World Cup

Leinster have confirmed that Ireland international flanker Dan Leavy is nearing a full return to training.

The 26-year-old back-row hasn't played in over a year, after suffering a serious knee injury during the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

However, he is putting the finishing touches to his recovery as the Irish province return to training this week.

"Dan Leavy is in the final stages of his running rehabilitation following a significant multi-ligament knee injury," read a Leinster statement.

Capped 11 times internationally, Leavy's return will come as a major boost to both Leinster and Ireland.

Leavy has been out of action since March 2019

Meanwhile, Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose have returned to full training, after recovering from hip and hand injuries respectively in recent months.

James Lowe is currently in his native New Zealand due to personal reasons. The province said the winger will quarantine on arrival back in Ireland.

Munster and Leinster have resumed training this week, after zero positive results were recorded in the first round of coronavirus testing.