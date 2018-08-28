MNF review: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

United have lost two of opening three PL games for first time since 1992

Tottenham stun Manchester United at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho storms out of his press conference and Gary Neville looks at how Wolves caused Man City plenty of problems. Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...

The report

Lucas Moura scored twice as Tottenham stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football.

READ HERE

Neville's Man Utd verdict

Neville explains why Mourinho is now facing the biggest challenge of his career...

READ HERE

Stat of the Match

Man Utd have lost 2 of their opening 3 PL games for the 1st time since 1992-93 (though they went on to win the title by 10 points that season) pic.twitter.com/Iz6WQnQXJd — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 27, 2018

The managers...

Mourinho: "We work all week, and by the strategic point of view we didn't lose, by the tactical point of view we didn't lose, but we lost the game. We work very, very well during the week, we prepared the game very well, we played very well, the players had a fantastic attitude."

5:49 Jose Mourinho says Manchester United fought well against Tottenham and maintains the entire team is united despite their 3-0 home defeat Jose Mourinho says Manchester United fought well against Tottenham and maintains the entire team is united despite their 3-0 home defeat

Mauricio Pochettino: "It's only three points but after four years playing here without scoring one goal and all that was negative for us, 3-0 away from home at Old Trafford is a massive, massive victory. I said from the beginning, this is not decisive. Of course, this will provide us with a lot of confidence, and trust in how we are working. But we know that it's too far away, the end of the season."

3:56 Mauricio Pochettino is urging Tottenham supporters to stay calm after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but hopes the ‘massive victory’ will give his side a confidence boost Mauricio Pochettino is urging Tottenham supporters to stay calm after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but hopes the ‘massive victory’ will give his side a confidence boost

The Jose show

Mourinho made a point to the United fans, standing and clapping them for over a minute after the 3-0 defeat by Spurs.

WATCH...

2:57 Despite losing two of their opening three Premier League games, the Manchester United fans applauded Jose Mourinho off the pitch after their 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Despite losing two of their opening three Premier League games, the Manchester United fans applauded Jose Mourinho off the pitch after their 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham

Jose storms out

Mourinho then walked out of his post-match press conference, demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins.

WATCH...

1:02 Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins after Man Utd's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on MNF Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins after Man Utd's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on MNF

Nev: Why Utd can't sack Jose

Neville is adamant Manchester United should not consider sacking Mourinho until the end of the season at the earliest.

He told Monday Night Football: "We saw Louis van Gaal sacked after an FA Cup final victory, we saw David Moyes sacked with four games to go of a season, so we are no longer talking about a football club that is behaving as it has historically done.

"I accept these are different times and I accept the difficulties and challenges, but my honest view as I stand here now is that Ed Woodward gave him a contract last season, only seven or eight months ago, and he should see that contract through to the end and do the job."

Read in full HERE or WATCH below...

3:52 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher debate what Manchester United’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham means for Jose Mourinho and whether he’ll remain at the club Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher debate what Manchester United’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham means for Jose Mourinho and whether he’ll remain at the club

Lucas the difference for Spurs?

Carragher thinks Lucas Moura could be the special player to take Tottenham to another level following his man-of-the-match display at Old Trafford.

READ HERE

Lucas Moura celebrates scoring Spurs' second against Manchester United

Lukaku misses sitter

Romelu Lukaku missed an open goal on what proved to be a night to forget for United.

WATCH...

0:48 Lukaku misses open goal Lukaku misses open goal

How Wolves disrupted Man City

Neville looks at Wolves' tactical set-up against Manchester City, and how they caused Pep Guardiola's men more troubles than most top six teams.

WATCH...

6:42 Gary Neville's in-depth tactical analysis on MNF on how Wolves ruffled Man City's feathers Gary Neville's in-depth tactical analysis on MNF on how Wolves ruffled Man City's feathers

Pragmatic or progressive

Carragher and Neville debate the use of different methods against the big sides, and whether owners and fans are now demanding progressive tactics and managers rather than pragmatic ones.

WATCH...

4:06 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate how to get methods against big sides, and whether owners and fans are now demanding progressive tactics and managers rather than pragmatic ones Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate how to get methods against big sides, and whether owners and fans are now demanding progressive tactics and managers rather than pragmatic ones

MNF Tweets

It's a happy bank holiday for Spurs...

Not so much for United...

It’s difficult to swallow a defeat like this when you take on the game as we did and when you have as many chances as we had tonight. We need to keep putting the work in and the results will come.🔴 pic.twitter.com/7ROwkS9aN3 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 27, 2018

Selfie time for Spurs' man of the moment...

Picture perfect! 📸#MUFC fans pose for a selfie with man of the match Lucas Moura! 🤳🏼



Watch in-game clips and highlights from Monday Night Football live on @SkySportsPL here: https://t.co/Je9l4O6nFl pic.twitter.com/zBJA9hssxA — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) August 27, 2018

And finally, 007 is not happy with Jose...