MNF review: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

Tottenham stun Manchester United at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho storms out of his press conference and Gary Neville looks at how Wolves caused Man City plenty of problems. Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...
The report
Lucas Moura scored twice as Tottenham stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football.
How Spurs beat Utd
Reaction as Man Utd slip to a second defeat of the season to Tottenham on Monday Night Football.
Neville's Man Utd verdict
Neville explains why Mourinho is now facing the biggest challenge of his career...
Stat of the Match
Man Utd have lost 2 of their opening 3 PL games for the 1st time since 1992-93 (though they went on to win the title by 10 points that season) pic.twitter.com/Iz6WQnQXJd— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 27, 2018
The managers...
Mourinho: "We work all week, and by the strategic point of view we didn't lose, by the tactical point of view we didn't lose, but we lost the game. We work very, very well during the week, we prepared the game very well, we played very well, the players had a fantastic attitude."
Mauricio Pochettino: "It's only three points but after four years playing here without scoring one goal and all that was negative for us, 3-0 away from home at Old Trafford is a massive, massive victory. I said from the beginning, this is not decisive. Of course, this will provide us with a lot of confidence, and trust in how we are working. But we know that it's too far away, the end of the season."
The Jose show
Mourinho made a point to the United fans, standing and clapping them for over a minute after the 3-0 defeat by Spurs.
Jose storms out
Mourinho then walked out of his post-match press conference, demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins.
Nev: Why Utd can't sack Jose
Neville is adamant Manchester United should not consider sacking Mourinho until the end of the season at the earliest.
He told Monday Night Football: "We saw Louis van Gaal sacked after an FA Cup final victory, we saw David Moyes sacked with four games to go of a season, so we are no longer talking about a football club that is behaving as it has historically done.
"I accept these are different times and I accept the difficulties and challenges, but my honest view as I stand here now is that Ed Woodward gave him a contract last season, only seven or eight months ago, and he should see that contract through to the end and do the job."
Read in full HERE
Lucas the difference for Spurs?
Carragher thinks Lucas Moura could be the special player to take Tottenham to another level following his man-of-the-match display at Old Trafford.
Lukaku misses sitter
Romelu Lukaku missed an open goal on what proved to be a night to forget for United.
How Wolves disrupted Man City
Neville looks at Wolves' tactical set-up against Manchester City, and how they caused Pep Guardiola's men more troubles than most top six teams.
Pragmatic or progressive
Carragher and Neville debate the use of different methods against the big sides, and whether owners and fans are now demanding progressive tactics and managers rather than pragmatic ones.
