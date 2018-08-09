Jose Mourinho hits back at 'lies' over unrest in Man United squad

1:32 Jose Mourinho has hit back at 'lies' over unrest in his squad Jose Mourinho has hit back at 'lies' over unrest in his squad

Jose Mourinho insists there is no unrest at Manchester United after the club failed to sign a central defender on Deadline Day.

United made an unsuccessful bid to sign Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid with just hours remaining in the window, while potential moves for Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Yerry Mina failed to materialise.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

Mourinho struggled to hide his frustration with the club's lack of transfer activity when speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, but the Portuguese insists his squad is united ahead of the new season.

Asked if he had the tools to compete without new signings, Mourinho said: "I have my players, I like my players, I like to work with my players.

United failed in their bid to sign Diego Godin

"One lie repeated 1,000 times is still a lie, but the perception of the people is that it's true but it's still a lie.

"So, when you repeat 1,000 times that my relationship with my players is not good, it's a lie that repeated 1,000 times is still a lie.

"But again, the perception of the people that reads can be different, but I like my players and my group. I enjoy the last season, the fight to finish where we finished and to manage the best position in five or six years.

"I'm going to enjoy this season. Again, I know the words you want me to say or not to say. It depends on the music, but words for me don't come easy.

Jose Mourinho insists he has a good relationship with his squad

"I think by the end of November or December, you don't need words - you will see by then which teams are candidates to win the Premier League. In this moment, words are not important.

"Let's play football and by the end of November or December, you don't need words. You will see which teams are candidates."

While the domestic transfer window has now closed, the majority of European clubs still have until August 31 to conclude their business.

The Portuguese is happy with Paul Pogba's attitude in training

Earlier this month, Sky in Italy reported that United had rejected an offer of £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Paul Pogba from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Sky sources understand Pogba has not made any wage demands in order to keep him at United and Mourinho insists the France international is fully committed to the Red Devils.

Barcelona have made an approach for the France international

"My perception? He arrived Monday, happy, proud, with a desire to work," said Mourinho.

"He worked amazingly well Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and he's one of the players that I have to speak to see how physically and mentally he feels.

"But it's the same conversation as with (Ashley) Young, (Marouane) Fellaini, (Jesse) Lingard, it's the same. To know how they feel physically, mentally to try to give us a help."

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month.