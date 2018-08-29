Jose Mourinho should not ask for respect at Man Utd, says Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Goran Eriksson says Jose Mourinho should not ask for respect after the Manchester United manager tried to defend himself before walking out of a post-match press conference.

Mourinho referenced his title wins and demanded "respect" after United lost 3-0 to Tottenham on Monday Night Football, his heaviest home defeat in management, leaving the side 13th in the table with just one win from their opening three matches.

Former England and Manchester City manager Eriksson, whose last spell in management was at China League One side Shenzhen FC last year, says a coach should keep quiet when criticised and concentrate on working towards the next game.

Asked whether Mourinho deserves more respect, the Swede told Sky Sports News: "Maybe. Maybe not. But I don't think he should say it, I think that should be automatic.

"It's always like that, when you are criticised as a coach - and I've been it many times in England, outside England and wherever - it's better to keep quiet.

"Don't try to defend yourself because the results defend yourself. It's only by result you can defend it, and that's in the paper, read it, don't talk about it.

"Especially when you start to argue with the press, you will never win. You will always lose because if you are the journalist, you have the last word - you write it. So keep quiet, put your head down and go on working and show people in the next game we will pay good football and we will win."

He added: "I think that's the only way to answer, now I'm talking about me and how I was. Don't start to talk about 'show me respect'. Respect is everyone knows in football what I have done, I know what I have done, I know what I'm good at and what I'm not good at and every manager is the same.

"So when you're criticised, swallow it."

Eriksson has also come out in support of his fellow Swede, United defender Victor Lindelof, who has struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford and came in for criticism after his performance against Tottenham on Monday.

"I have to say he did two great mistakes last match, and he was lucky he got away with them," said Eriksson. "But you don't expect that from him.

"But we're talking about a very good football player. For Sweden he's been fantastic, they got to the [World Cup] quarter-final. He was important in qualification. He is a great player, no doubts about that.

"When you're criticised as a player or a coach, life is difficult. You have to come back but if you don't have the manager or the coach defending you, life is even more difficult, much more difficult.

"So I think me, now I'm talking about me, in all the teams I had if it's a club, you have to defend your players at any cost because if you don't do that, who is going to defend them? The wife, or the mother or father, yes but you have to stick with them."