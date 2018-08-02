Jurgen Klopp optimistic Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face West Ham

Roberto Firmino returned to pre-season training earlier this week

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be available for Liverpool's opening game of the season against West Ham.

Firmino and Alexander-Arnold returned to pre-season training this week after being allowed time away from the squad following their World Cup campaigns with Brazil and England.

Both are expected to play a part in Liverpool's penultimate pre-season friendly against Napoli on Saturday, and Klopp feels the pair will be back up to full fitness in time to face the Hammers at Anfield on August 12.

When asked about Firmino's availability, Klopp said: "It's good to have him here, he looks in good shape, and if possible we will see [if he can play against Napoli].

"Training for the outfield players is obviously different than for the goalies, but we want to see him as well against Napoli. We will see for how long.

"When we start against West Ham, he will have had then two weeks after three weeks off, it should be possible but we will see until then.

"In the moment he looks good, his programme is obviously pretty different. He is part of most of the sessions when the boys do something different that is not the highest intensity, so then he needs to do a little bit more, like Trent will do now.

"Step by step, they are all coming back and it's the best news."