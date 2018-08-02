Liverpool transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir and Sheyi Ojo

Sheyi Ojo is likely to spend the 2018/19 season on loan away from Anfield

We round-up Liverpool's transfer rumours for Thursday, August 2, with updates on Nabil Fekir and Sheyi Ojo.

Sheyi Ojo is set to leave Liverpool as boss Jurgen Klopp admits it 'makes sense' for the youngster to go on loan.

The Daily Mirror say Middlesbrough are tracking the 21-year-old, who played 24 times in all competitions for Fulham last season.

"Ojo played a fantastic pre-season, really good and confident technically, really strong, improved a lot in tactical things and his attitude was great," Klopp said.

"For me, he is a no-brainer, to be honest, and I think that will happen. It makes sense for him to go on loan. That's how it is for a few of the others.

Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool broke down earlier in the summer

Liverpool have been urged to sign Nabil Fekir by fellow Frenchman Robert Pires.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look to revive their interest in Fekir with just a week of the window remaining, after a move before the World Cup from Lyon broke down.

Pires told bwin: "Fekir would be a good fit for the Premier League and a great signing for Liverpool.

"I don't know why the deal broke down at the medical earlier this summer, but Fekir is a great player and would be a good signing for Liverpool."