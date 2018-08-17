Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need to stay positive and remain angry

1:11 Jurgen Klopp is happy with Liverpool’s start to the season but insists his side must retain a ruthless streak in order to continue their form Jurgen Klopp is happy with Liverpool’s start to the season but insists his side must retain a ruthless streak in order to continue their form

Jurgen Klopp is aware that Liverpool’s electric start to the campaign will only increase the level of expectation on his side this season.

Liverpool thrashed West Ham 4-0 to go top of the table on goal difference after the opening round of Premier League matches.

Monday night's opponents Crystal Palace also won their opening game, a 2-0 victory over London rivals Fulham, and Klopp insists the Reds will not take Roy Hodgson's side lightly.

"We need to make sure that we are really ready for them [Crystal Palace] after all the positive stories during the week," the Liverpool boss said.

"That is probably the biggest challenge because people still aren't used enough to good football from us so when we are good they say, 'you're unbelievably good' but we haven't gotten anything for it so far. So, we need to stay positive but we also have to stay angry as well and not celebrate the whole week only to fall on Monday.

"But it's nice, it could be completely different. We have said that we are in a good moment but we are still in a process.

Alisson celebrates Liverpool's first goal against West Ham

"We have to develop. We are not the best team in the world so we have the space to improve in all the different departments and that is what we try to do.

"That is very important because we are not alone, our supporters like the way we do it and that is very important. We feel it is a healthy situation at the moment."

Ahead of last weekend's clash with the Hammers, Klopp compared Liverpool to Rocky Balboa and Manchester City as Ivan Drago - Balboa's nemesis in Rocky IV.

Last season's top scorer Mo Salah was on target in his first game this season

The German once again drew parallels between Rocky and Liverpool, but conceded Sunday's resounding victory at Anfield was a vintage performance from his side.

He said: "To stick with Rocky, sometimes he went down but at the end he won at least that fight.

"That's the thing, we need to be ready for everything that happens in a season but West Ham was nearly perfect. We defended really well. The boys were really spot on and we need to be spot on again [against Crystal Palace]."

Ragnar Klavan looks set to join Cagliari

Centre-back Ragnar Klavan was closing in on a move to Serie A side Cagliari when Klopp addressed reporters at Melwood but the German was coy on the future of the Estonia international.

"I didn't hear that anything is finally sorted," Klopp said. "But I said before it's possible players will leave the club and if they do it will be good for all three sides.

"No player would leave if I did not allow it. If he leaves then I said yes to it, that's how it is."