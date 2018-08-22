Dedryck Boyata's Celtic return is 'no problem', insists Craig Gordon

Dedryck Boyata and Craig Gordon have been Celtic team-mates since 2015

Craig Gordon insists there have been no problems with Dedryck Boyata's return to first-team training after he missed Celtic's Champions League exit last week.

The Belgium defender was sent to train with the U20s after claiming an injury led to him missing the third qualifying round defeat at AEK Athens last Tuesday night - while manager Brendan Rodgers insisted he was fit.

Boyata was back with the first team this week following a chat with Rodgers and skipper Scott Brown, although the Hoops boss stressed there is a medical issue which has led to his absence in Lithuania for the first leg of Celtic's Europa League play-off with Suduva on Thursday.

"He's been a really good player and a big part of what we've achieved over the last few seasons," Gordon said.

"He's come back and played quickly after injuries and done everything he could for the team and been a leader, especially among the French-speaking boys in the team.

"There's a lot of good things he's brought to the club so, from a players' point of view, there's no problem in him coming back to training.

"Dedryck has been well-liked in his entire time amongst the players so it was just a case of getting back to business and him coming back in and training the way he always has done."

After disappointment in the Champions League qualifiers, Gordon is looking no further than the double-header against the Lithuanian champions.

The Scotland goalkeeper added: "We wanted to get into the Champions League group stages and we didn't manage to do that this year, but after that we still wanted to achieve success in Europe, and this is next best competition to do that.

"We feel as if we're in a good place going into this game."