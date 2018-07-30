Rangers confirm that Fabio Cardoso has left the club

Rangers have confirmed that Fabio Cardoso has left the club following the "mutual termination" of the defender’s contract.

Pedro Caixinha brought the 24-year-old to Ibrox from Vitoria Setubal last summer on a three-year deal.

He was a regular starter under his fellow Portuguese until he suffered a broken nose after being struck by Ryan Bowman's elbow against Motherwell in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden in October.

Cardoso and his bloodied nose at Hampden Park

Caixinha was sacked days later and Cardoso failed to regain his place in the team under Graeme Murty, making just four further appearances last season.

His final game for the club came as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox in March.

"Rangers can today confirm a mutual termination of Fabio Cardoso's contract has been agreed," a club statement said.

Rangers signed Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic this summer

"Cardoso joined the club last summer from Vitoria Setubal and made 18 appearances. He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Ibrox."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has signed central defenders Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic this summer, while it is understood that they also made a £3m bid for Millwall defender Jake Cooper earlier this month.