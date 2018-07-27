Ryan Kent wants to 'build' on winning Rangers start

Ryan Kent was pleased to secure a victory on his Rangers debut and admits he has a lot more to give.

The on-loan Liverpool winger helped Rangers take command of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Osijek with a 1-0 first-leg victory in Croatia, as Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal.

The 21-year-old Kent, who has had previous loan spells at Coventry, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City, told Rangers TV: "I think I can build on that performance, there were moments in the game which I wasn't happy with and

moments where I was.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

"It was my first 90 minutes for a while so I have got that out the way now and can push on.

"I am feeling fitter and fitter as pre-season is progressing and we are coming up to the season now and I'll be up to speed. I am glad I have got the blow of the first 90 minutes out the way.

"These games are difficult to get the best performances out but we came here and got the result."

Kent's display also pleased manager Steven Gerrard, who enthused over another loan signing, midfielder Lassana Coulibaly of Angers.

0:36 Steven Gerrard wants more aggression from his Rangers side Steven Gerrard wants more aggression from his Rangers side

Gerrard said: "I am very pleased with them. If you take into consideration, Ryan Kent has only played two 45 minutes in friendly games, and he still has another level to go in to. It was a positive debut and he looked dangerous and

the supporters can see what type of player he is going to be.

"Lassana was majestic and he covered every blade of grass. He was tough, he won tackles, he won duels, he gave us energy and he broke play up for us. That is his first 90 minutes - can you imagine what he is going to be like after five

or six performances and five or six games in his legs?"