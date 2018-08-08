Steven Gerrard praises SFA's decision on Alfredo Morelos' red card

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is thankful the SFA made the "right decision" to overturn Alfredo Morelos' red card.

Gerrard was frustrated at Kevin Clancy's decision to send off the striker just 12 minutes into the 1-1 draw at Aberdeen when he appeared to kick out at Dons defender Scott McKenna.

In his post-match interview, Gerrard said decisions have been going against Rangers for a "few seasons".

Speaking ahead of Rangers' Europa League qualifier against Maribor on Thursday, Gerrard was asked about his comments and said: "We were disappointed with the decision at the time which I said.

0:38 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard contested the red card of Alfredo Morelos Rangers manager Steven Gerrard contested the red card of Alfredo Morelos

"Credit to the SFA, the refereeing department, they have overturned it. Look, we totally understand how difficult it is to referee these big games - not just in this country in any big rivalry games.

"The referee has got a very difficult job and I certainly respect their work it is just disappointing for us that were on the receiving end this time around.

"But thankfully they have seen the right decision and overturned the red card which makes him available for us at the weekend. Alfredo is a big player for us so we are really happy with the decision."

Morelos has scored 18 goals for Rangers

Despite the card being rescinded, the 38-year-old believes the decision on the pitch cost his side two points against Derek McInnes' side.

"The card has been rescinded which we are very happy about but that doesn't take away from the fact that we believe we have dropped two points because of that decision," he added.

2:33 Gerrard was impressed despite Rangers' draw against Aberdeen Gerrard was impressed despite Rangers' draw against Aberdeen

"We hope that doesn't happen to all the clubs in the Scottish Premiership again where you suffer from that magnitude from one decision that makes you drop two points."

Gerrard also stated he felt his side "were a class above Aberdeen" after their draw.