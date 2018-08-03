Arturo Vidal to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich after clubs agree deal

Arturo Vidal will undergo his Barcelona medical over the coming days

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Arturo Vidal on a three-year deal, subject to a medical.

The Chile international was widely reported to be nearing a move to Italian side Inter Milan but has instead opted to play in La Liga for Spanish champions Barcelona.

The 31-year-old will fill the void of the departing Brazilian box-to-box midfielder Paulinho who left the Nou Camp to return to rejoin Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande on loan in July.

Vidal joined Bayern Munich from Italian side Juventus in 2015 for a fee in the region of £32m, signed by former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

During his time in Bavaria, Vidal won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal in his opening season.

While playing for Juventus he won four consecutive Serie A titles, winning the Coppa Italia in his final season and finished as runner-up in the Champions League in 2015 - losing to Barcelona.