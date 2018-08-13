Wayne Rooney sets up winner as DC United beat Orlando City

0:39 Wayne Rooney produced a stunning assist to help DC United beat Orlando City Wayne Rooney produced a stunning assist to help DC United beat Orlando City

Wayne Rooney rolled back the years with a remarkable assist as DC United beat Orlando City 3-2 at Audi Field.

With the game locked at 2-2 and just seconds remaining in stoppage time, United sent every player forward for a corner including goalkeeper David Ousted.

However, the tactic appeared to backfire when the ball broke favourably for Orlando.

The visitors, who had earlier been reduced to 10 men, looked certain to score with the United goal unguarded but Rooney showed great desire to sprint back and dispossess his opponent at the vital moment.

The former Everton and Manchester United forward then produced a brilliant 50-yard pass for Luciano Acosta to nod home the winner in the sixth minute of injury-time.

