Columbus Crew reject bid for Wil Trapp from Blackburn Rovers
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/08/18 9:51pm
Columbus Crew have rejected a $1.25m (£970,000) bid from Blackburn Rovers for midfielder Wil Trapp.
Sky Sports News understands the MLS side value the United States international at $3m (£2.32m) but are willing to consider offers of $2.5m (£1.93m).
Trapp has made more than 150 appearances for Columbus Crew since his debut in 2013, and has represented the United States six times.
It is believed Columbus Crew would prefer to sell Trapp after the MLS season, which ends in November - making a January transfer more likely.
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has already signed four players this summer including Adam Armstrong, who joined the club from Newcastle United earlier this week.
