Women's FA Cup Fixtures

More from Women's Football
January 2023

Sunday 29th January

Durham Women 3 0 12:00 Crystal Palace Women FT
Tottenham Hotspur Women 5 0 12:00 London City Lionesses FT
Chelsea Women 3 2 13:00 Liverpool Women FT
Everton Women 0 1 13:00 Birmingham City Women FT
Manchester City Women 7 0 13:00 Sheffield United Women FT
Sunderland Ladies 1 2 13:00 Manchester United Women FT
Arsenal Women 9 0 14:00 Leeds United Ladies FT
Burnley Ladies 1 4 14:00 Cardiff City Ladies FT
Coventry United Ladies 4 0 14:00 Hashtag United Women FT
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 1 14:00 Lewes Women FT
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 7 14:00 Brighton and Hove Albion Women FT
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies 0 2 14:00 West Ham United Women FT
AFC Wimbledon Ladies 0 4 15:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Bristol City Women 2 0 15:00 Oxford United Women
Leicester City Women 0 1 16:00 Reading Women
Aston Villa Women 0 0 18:00 Fylde Ladies

