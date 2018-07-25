Petr Cech wants to show Unai Emery he deserves Arsenal starting spot

0:26 Petr Cech discusses Arsenal exit speculation Petr Cech discusses Arsenal exit speculation

Petr Cech has made it his aim to show new Arsenal boss Unai Emery he deserves to be his first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Cech was the preferred choice under Arsene Wenger last season, leaving David Ospina in reserve, but he now faces further competition following Bernd Leno's arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates after a less than convincing season, with former club Chelsea interested in his services, according to Sky sources.

'Cech will remain Arsenal's No 1'

When asked about reports surrounding his future, he said: "I have a contract with Arsenal.

Bernd Leno will challenge Cech for a starting spot

"I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options. I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting line-up when the season starts.

"That's my aim and as for the speculation, I don't really follow it."

Another player linked with a move away from the Emirates is Aaron Ramsey, who has now entered the final year of his deal at the club.

Cech has been impressed by the Welsh international in pre-season, but believes a resolution must be found as soon as possible for the sake of all parties involved.

"That's a private matter for the club and the player," Cech added. "Obviously we would like to keep all the best players with us.

"Hopefully his situation will be sorted out as quickly as possible. It's more for the player that he has the feeling that his situation is resolved and he can purely concentrate on the game.

"It's been two or three weeks since Aaron started training, he's been in top form, working really hard, so we can see it doesn't affect him at all.

"As I said, it's better for him if the situation is resolved quicker, we will see."