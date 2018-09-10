Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield pleads not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence
Provisional trial date has been set for January 14
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 10/09/18 11:47am
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 football supporters.
The 74-year-old, who was in charge of policing at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following a crush on the terraces at Hillsborough but only 95 charges can only be brought against Duckenfield as Tony Bland died more than a year and a day after his injuries.
Earlier this year, judge Sir Peter Openshaw lifted a historical stay - halting further legal proceedings - on Duckenfield, which was originally put in place in 2000.
Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell also pleaded not guilty to one charge of contravening a term or condition of the stadium's safety certificate and one health and safety offence.
A provisional trial date for both men has been set for January 14.