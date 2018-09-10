Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield pleads not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 football supporters.

The 74-year-old, who was in charge of policing at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, appeared via videolink at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following a crush on the terraces at Hillsborough but only 95 charges can only be brought against Duckenfield as Tony Bland died more than a year and a day after his injuries.

Earlier this year, judge Sir Peter Openshaw lifted a historical stay - halting further legal proceedings - on Duckenfield, which was originally put in place in 2000.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell also pleaded not guilty to one charge of contravening a term or condition of the stadium's safety certificate and one health and safety offence.

A provisional trial date for both men has been set for January 14.