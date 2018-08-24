Burnley fan stabbed outside Olympiakos' stadium at Europa League qualifier

A Burnley fan was stabbed, and four others injured, outside the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of the club's Europa League tie at Olympiakos.

More than 900 Clarets supporters attended the qualifying play-off first leg in Piraeus, Athens, which saw Sean Dyche's side lose 3-1.

"The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul," the club said in a statement.

But Burnley confirmed one supporter received a stab wound to the leg and received medical treatment at the stadium.

Those injured had all travelled independently to the ground, rather than using Burnley's organised travel, the club said.

Burnley said they were working closely with Olympiakos and local police to investigate the incidents.

Dyche's side were unbeaten in their first European venture in 61 years prior to the game, having beat Istanbul Basaksehir and Scottish Premiership runners-up Aberdeen in extra-time in the previous qualifying rounds.

The second leg against Olympiakos will take place at Turf Moor on Thursday, August 30 at 8pm.