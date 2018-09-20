Joshua vs Povetkin: How to book and watch for non-Sky TV subscribers

If you're an Anthony Joshua fan, you don't need to be a Sky TV subscriber to watch his latest heavyweight clash.

'AJ' defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but even if you don't have a ticket, you don't just need to be sat in front of a TV to watch it.

You can watch the fights live via your PC/Desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box or Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet, and it is simple to sign up, pay, and enjoy Joshua's latest event at the national stadium.

Simple steps

Sign up and pay for the fight at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive .

From there you can then watch the fight on your PC or MAC.

If you want to watch it on your phone or tablet, head to the app or Play Store and download the Sky Sports Box Office app.

Or, if you want to watch it on your NOW TV box or stick, scroll to the Box Office app in the App store on your NOW TV box.

Note: You will only be able to view on one platform at any one time.

Got a NOW TV Box or Smart Stick?

You can also watch live with Sky Sports Box Office through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick.

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV, you just need to order online at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive and then download the app on your NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

If you want to get out and about for a unique big-fighting, big-screen atmosphere, it's easier than you think.

To find out a suitable pub or bar that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.