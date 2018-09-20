Joshua vs Povetkin: Rob McCracken compares Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch in camp

2:52 Rob McCracken on AJ v Froch in training Rob McCracken on AJ v Froch in training

Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch have both reached the top under Rob McCracken, so how do the world champions and Wembley Stadium stars compare when it comes to training?

Well ahead of 'AJ's heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, we put coach McCracken on the spot?

Froch was a two-time super-middleweight world champion, Joshua holds three of the four recognised titles, but which one of the two trains harder, spars harder, sticks to the gameplan and of course, moans the most.

Both of them totally believe they are going to win, have got massive hearts, are smart men and are serious fighters. If you fight either of them, you've got a fight on your hands. Rob McCracken

McCracken took some time out from preparing Joshua for his second Wembley appearance, giving us the inside knowledge when it comes to his past and present superstars.

Hit play at the top of the article to see exactly what the trainer thinks of them both...

Froch and Joshua have shared the same ring... in the gym

