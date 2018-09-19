Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua plans to shut down Alexander Povetkin early

2:33 Watch Anthony Joshua's public workout ahead of his fight with Alexander Povetkin Watch Anthony Joshua's public workout ahead of his fight with Alexander Povetkin

Anthony Joshua wants to shut down and beat the fight out of Alexander Povetkin when the two heavyweights collide at Wembley Stadium.

Britain's heavyweight star will bring a 21-fight unbeaten record, along with the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts into Saturday's fight with Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua has increased the sparring ahead of the showdown and is confident of deploying the right game-plan to taste another memorable victory at the national stadium.

"Maybe I'm tired. It's the usual routine with hundreds of rounds of sparring, throwing thousands of punches and having thousands thrown back at me. We're at the business end and locked in," 'AJ' said at Wednesday's public workout.

Povetkin might have a good left hook but I have to annihilate that early. He has a lot of things in his locker so we have to shut him down early. Anthony Joshua

"I don't control who I'm sparring or how many rounds I do. If coach says do 200, 300 or 400 rounds, it's what I have to complete in camp, I have to go through it mentally and push myself.

"Defend and counter, first and third, that's the key. Starting off the combinations and finishing them off, to shut down opponents and let them get weary about what they're doing. You've got to beat the fight out of them."

Despite his confidence, Joshua is wary of the danger Povetkin poses and wants to take control of the heavyweight showdown quickly.

"In this division, not only are fighters talented but one punch can change the course of a fight, we all know that story. He has that punching power with knockouts on his record so it's down to me to handle business accordingly.

"Its how tough they are and how much they want it. You can have the best attributes but if you don't want to fight then you're not going to give it.

"He might have a good left hook but I have to annihilate that early. He has a lot of things in his locker so we have to shut him down early.

"I've put my flag there [Wembley] with (Wladimir) Klitschko, it brings out a good fight night in general, now we're back again. Povetkin is the right opponent to bring that style of fight out of me.

"The win is the most important thing but of course the knockouts always entertaining and boosts up the stock."

