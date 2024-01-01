National League Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Add to calendar Sky Bet

April 2024

Saturday 20th April

Altrincham 1 0 12:15 Oxford City
Bet on Football with
Barnet 3 0 12:15 Kidderminster Harriers
Boreham Wood 0 0 12:15 Ebbsfleet United
Chesterfield 2 0 12:15 Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge 1 1 12:15 Aldershot Town
Dorking Wanderers 1 3 12:15 Hartlepool United
Eastleigh 0 1 12:15 FC Halifax
Gateshead 0 1 12:15 Bromley
Oldham Athletic 1 2 12:15 Wealdstone
Solihull Moors 0 0 12:15 York City
Southend United 1 1 12:15 Rochdale
Woking 2 0 12:15 AFC Fylde

©2024 Sky UK