Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Podcasts
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Mobile Apps
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Watch Sky Sports
Football
National League
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Liverpool
Luton Town
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Arsenal Women
Aston Villa Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Bristol City Women
Chelsea Women
Everton Women
Leicester City Women
Liverpool Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
West Ham United Women
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Leeds United
Leicester City
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Barnsley
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Derby County
Exeter City
Fleetwood Town
Leyton Orient
Lincoln City
Northampton Town
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Port Vale
Portsmouth
Reading
Shrewsbury Town
Stevenage
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barrow
Bradford City
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster
Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Mansfield
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Newport County
Notts County
Salford City
Stockport County
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Wrexham
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Getafe
Girona
Granada
Las Palmas
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
UD Almeria
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Monza
Napoli
Roma
Salernitana
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Verona
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne
Darmstadt 98
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FSV Mainz 05
Heidenheim
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
VfB Stuttgart
VFL Bochum
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Brest
Clermont Foot
FC Metz
Le Havre
Lille
Lorient
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg
Reims
Stade Rennes
Toulouse
Ajax
Almere
AZ Alkmaar
Excelsior
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
FC Volendam
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Congo DR
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
Ethiopia
Football Union of Russia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mali
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
Zambia
England
Football Union of Russia
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Spain
Teams
Leagues/Cups
Fixtures
Results
Table
Transfers
On Sky
Score Centre
Bet
More from Football
Football Home
Seasons
Competitions
Add to calendar
Sky Bet
2023/2024
2022/2023
2021/2022
2020/2021
2019/2020
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
April 2024
Saturday 20th April
Altrincham
1
0
12:15
Oxford City
Bet on Football with
Barnet
3
0
12:15
Kidderminster Harriers
Boreham Wood
0
0
12:15
Ebbsfleet United
Chesterfield
2
0
12:15
Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge
1
1
12:15
Aldershot Town
Dorking Wanderers
1
3
12:15
Hartlepool United
Eastleigh
0
1
12:15
FC Halifax
Gateshead
0
1
12:15
Bromley
Oldham Athletic
1
2
12:15
Wealdstone
Solihull Moors
0
0
12:15
York City
Southend United
1
1
12:15
Rochdale
Woking
2
0
12:15
AFC Fylde
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Podcasts
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Mobile Apps
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Twitter
Facebook
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports Tennis
Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Go
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
Sky Partnerships
Sky Impact
Store Locator
Advertise With Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2024 Sky UK