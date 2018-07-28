Arsenal 5-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette score in comfortable win

1:23 Highlights: Arsenal 5-1 PSG Highlights: Arsenal 5-1 PSG

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice as Arsenal beat a youthful Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Saturday.

Mesut Ozil captained Arsenal on his first pre-season appearance and scored the opener after 13 minutes.

The Gunners spurned chances to add to their lead and were pegged back when Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty on the hour mark for PSG, who were missing most of their first-team regulars.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Bellerin (6), Sokratis (5), Mustafi (6), Kolasinac (5), Elneny (6), Guendouzi (8), Iwobi (6), Mkhitaryan (5), Ozil (7), Aubameyang (7)



Subs: Ramsey (5), Lacazette (8), Maitland-Niles (6), Holding (7), Chambers (6), Nelson (5), Nketiah (6), Smith Rowe (6), Willock (6), Martinez (6)



PSG: Buffon (5), Georgen (5), Rimane (5), Nsoki (5), Mbe Soh (5), Diarra (6), Berndede (5), Rabiot (6), Toufiqui (6), Nkunku (7), Weah (6)



Subs: Zagre (5), Sissako (5), Fressange (5), Bahebeck (5), Postolachi (5), Lo Celso (5), Cibois (4)



Man of the match: Matteo Guendouzi

However, Arsenal finished with a flourish as substitute Lacazette scored twice in four minutes before late goals from Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah.

While new Arsenal manager Unai Emery might not read too much into the scoreline, there were encouraging signs as the Gunners build up to their Premier League opener against Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

After a turbulent summer with Germany, Ozil broke the deadlock after 13 minutes when he finished from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's pass across goal.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring

Arsenal should have scored more in the first half but Alex Iwobi, Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were all denied by Gianluigi Buffon.

PSG improved after the break and were awarded a penalty when Timothy Weah was brought down by a sliding challenge from Sead Kolasinac. Nkunku stepped up and calmly dispatched the spot-kick to draw PSG level.

Arsenal ran out comfortable winners

However, Arsenal responded positively to the setback.

Emile Smith Rowe, 18, added an assist to his goal against Atletico Madrid as he curled in a cross for Lacazette to finish at the near post in the 67th minute.

Team news Ozil, Iwobi and Elneny started for the first time in pre-season for Arsenal.



Buffon, Diarra and Rabiot were the only senior players in the PSG starting XI, with the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani still on holiday after the World Cup.

Lacazette then headed in to make it 3-1 shortly afterwards, before Holding scored with a brilliant header in the 87th minute from almost the edge of the box.

Eddie Nketiah added gloss to the scoreline when he fired in a low shot deep into injury-time.

Man of the match - Matteo Guendouzi

Aubameyang was lively and Lacazette scored twice, but Matteo Guendouzi takes the honours for a strong showing in midfield alongside Mohamed Elneny.

Not only did the 19-year-old regularly break up play, but he showed a good range of passing, including a fantastic ball over the top that set up a chance for Aubameyang.

What's next?

Arsenal continue their pre-season preparations with an International Champions Cup clash against Premier League rivals Chelsea in Dublin on August 1.

The Gunners then face Lazio in Stockholm on August 4 before their season-opener against Manchester City on Sunday, August 12, live on Sky Sports.

PSG face Atletico Madrid in the ICC on July 30 and then start their Ligue 1 season on August 12 against Caen.