Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham: La Liga champions secure penalty shootout win after draw

Jasper Cillessen saved Anthony Georgiou's penalty

New signing Malcom scored the winning penalty as Barcelona secured a 5-3 shootout victory against Tottenham after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the International Champions Cup in California.

The La Liga champions were in full control at the break after goals from Munir El Haddadi (15) and another new signing, Arthur (29), gave them a 2-0 lead at the Rose Bowl.

But Spurs, who lost Moussa Sissoko to injury in the first half, hit back in the second half with two goals in two minutes through Heung-Min Son (73) and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (75) to earn Mauricio Pochettino's side a draw in 90 minutes.

Player ratings Barcelona: Cillessen (7), Semedo (8), Arthur (8), Marlon (7), Denis Suarez (6), Munir (7), Rafinha (7), Lenglet (7), Miranda (7), Roberto (7), Andre Gomes (6).



Subs: Mingueza (6), Ruiz (6), Perez (6), Puig (6), Malcom (7), Collado (6), Monchu (6), Tabla (6), Palencia (7), Cucurella (6), Cuenca (6).



Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Aurier (7), Carter-Vickers (7), Davies (7), Walker-Peters (6), Amos (6), Sissoko (6), Eriksen (8), Lucas Moura (6), Son (7), Llorente (6).



Subs: Subs: Sanchez (6), Vorm (6), N'Koudou (7), Georgiou (7), Skipp (7).



Man of the match: Christian Eriksen

In the shootout, Anthony Georgiou's miss was decisive as Barcelona scored all five of their penalties with Malcom, who joined from Bordeaux earlier in the week, scoring the winning spot kick.

It was Barcelona's first pre-season game but there were no signs of any rust as Ernesto Valverde's side took the lead in the 15th minute, Sergi Roberto's diagonal pass picking out Rafinha, who headed the ball back across goal for Munir for a simple finish.

The La Liga champions lost Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes to injury but it never knocked them off their stride. They doubled their advantage through new boy Arthur, who marked his debut in fine style, whipping a right-footed strike past Paulo Gazzaniga and into the top corner.

Munir and Arthur scored Barca's goals

Tottenham's only clear attempt on goal came through Christian Eriksen, whose free-kick forced Jasper Cillessen into action, but things got worse for Spurs as they lost Sissoko to what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

Barcelona made eight changes at the break, including Malcom for his debut, and Valverde's new-look side faced a much sterner challenge as Spurs started to hit their stride.

The Premier League side hit the post through Eriksen's free-kick but they eventually pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute when Son was on hand to side-foot the ball home after Eriksen's shot was saved by Cillessen.

Spurs were back on level terms two minutes later. After a scramble in the penalty area Georgiou's shot was cleared off the line but N'Koudou was on hand to finish emphatically into the roof of the net.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored Spurs' equaliser

Both sides had chances to win the game in normal time but Eriksen was denied by Cillesen and substitute Ballou Tabla's shot hit the side netting.

Man of the Match - Christian Eriksen

It was the proverbial game of two halves in California with Barcelona dominating the first, and Spurs taking over in the second.

The Premier League side's main threat in both halves though was Eriksen, who captained the side on the night. In what was a youthful Spurs side, he played a key role in his side's second-half comeback. As ever he was a threat at set pieces, striking the post with an early effort in the second half before playing a key part in Spurs' first goal.

He almost snatched victory at the death but Cillessen had to be alert to keep out his goalbound effort.

What's next?

Spurs have two further friendlies against Inter Milan (August 1) and La Liga side Girona (August 4) to come before their Premier League opener away at Newcastle on Saturday 11 August, live on Sky Sports.

Malcom scored Barcelona's winning penalty

Barca have two further ICC fixtures to come - against Roma (August 1) and AC Milan (August 5) - before they take on Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, August 12. They get their La Liga title defence underway six days later when they host Alaves at the Nou Camp.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more