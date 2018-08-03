Bayern Munich v Manchester United preview: Jose Mourinho's side play final pre-season friendly

Man Utd will travel to Germany for their final pre-season friendly

Manchester United will play their final pre-season friendly in Germany when they take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side have just returned from a two-and-a-half week trip to the USA where they competed in the International Champions Cup, winning one, drawing one and losing the other of their three fixtures.

It will be their final test before the Premier League curtain raiser against Leicester next Friday - live on Sky Sports - and there could be places in the team for returning World Cup stars Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof as they look to build up their match fitness.

Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are definite omissions for United, and Chris Smalling is an injury doubt for the trip to Germany.

Romelu Lukaku could be back for Man Utd this weekend

Bayern also took part in the ICC - winning one and losing two of their fixtures - and new manager Niko Kovac continues to shape his squad ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

They also have a German Super Cup game to prepare for as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday for the trophy, which they have won in the last two years.

Follow Bayern Munich v Man Utd with our live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Sunday.