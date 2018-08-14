Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth: Yann Songo'o goal shocks last season's semi-finalist

A 27th-minute header from Yann Songo'o was enough for Plymouth to dump last season's semi-finalists Bristol City out of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at Ashton Gate.

The midfielder nodded firmly past Max O'Leary from Graham Carey's cross to give the League One club sweet revenge for a 5-0 defeat at the same venue in last season's first round.

City thought they had equalised on 81 minutes when Korey Smith netted with a low shot from 25 yards but a linesman was flagging for offside against a team-mate.

Only in the final quarter of the game did the Championship club exert real pressure on their League One opponents. Lloyd Kelly headed wide when he should have scored, while Mo Eisa was denied by impressive Argyle goalkeeper Matt Macey.

City's only really incisive first-half raid came on 42 minutes when a good move involving Jay Dasilva and Callum O'Dowda ended with Eisa having a shot from 10 yards blocked.

Lee Johnson's men struggled to play their normal slick passing game against committed opponents and the half-time whistle was greeted with stony silence by home fans.

The late assault was too little, too late and it was the Argyle fans celebrating at the end.