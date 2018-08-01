Burnley v Aberdeen preview: Anders Lindegaard set for start

Anders Lindegaard is set to start for Burnley

Anders Lindegaard looks set to start in goal for Burnley when they face Aberdeen in the second leg of their Europa League second-round qualifier at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Sam Vokes scored late in the first leg as Burnley fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

While the away goal means the scoreline slightly favours the Clarets, they are without their two first-choice goalkeepers as Tom Heaton is out with a calf problem and Nick Pope has undergone an operation on his dislocated shoulder suffered in the first leg.

Lindegaard, who came on as a 13th-minute substitute for Pope a week ago, could be Burnley's only available senior keeper, although the club have sought UEFA dispensation to register another goalkeeper for the game.

Injury problems were the last thing Sean Dyche needed as he is still yet to add his squad this summer and has seen Dean Marney and Scott Arfield depart.

He said: "It is broken record time. We're a wealthy club of sorts but equally the club's in a shape where it continues to look after not just year one, and that makes it tough, the books have to balance. The finance has to be there to do deals and it does limit the pool that you're looking in.

Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury in the first leg

"The numbers are just crazy, and they're crazy for any player. It's certainly a sellers' market. We're into a few situations. We've had one come and go that we thought was a done deal; it wasn't.

"We've got another couple of deals that are pending and we think we've got a chance on but there's no guarantees. We're not a club that can make it guaranteed because we don't just add and add until it hits the number."

Aberdeen have lost four of their last six away Europa League qualifying matches, however they have progressed from three of their four Europa League qualifiers in which the first leg has been drawn.

They start their Scottish Premiership campaign on Sunday with a home match against Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

As well as being without Pope and Heaton, Burnley could be missing Robbie Brady and Steven Defour as they are dealing with minor injuries.

Aberdeen team news to follow

